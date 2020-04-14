Iowa Sheriff Arrested for Domestic Abuse Also Faces Sexual Harassment Allegation

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa sheriff charged with domestic abuse and assault over the weekend is also facing an allegation he sexually harassed female employees.

Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson was arrested in Manson on Saturday and charged with domestic abuse and assault on officers.

According to court documents released Monday, ten officers were called to Anderson’s home on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they heard a woman yelling at Anderson to get off of her as he pinned her down on the bed and refused to let her go.

Anderson allegedly refused to comply with police when they asked him to stop. It took three officers nearly ten minutes to put handcuffs on the sheriff. Anderson then allegedly headbutted an officer and the wall, putting a hole in it with his head. With the help of half a dozen officers, Anderson was taken out of the house and put into a patrol car. He is currently free on bond.

But that might not be the sheriff’s only legal troubles. A former Calhoun County dispatcher’s claims of sexual harassment and retaliation against Anderson and the sheriff’s department are moving forward. The Iowa Civil Rights Commission has reviewed the complaint filed by Tami Swank and determined further investigation is needed.

In the eight page complaint, Swank claims “sexual harassment and retaliation was so common, occurring on an almost daily basis.” Swank says she first reported unsafe and hostile conditions in 2018. The following year, she lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Anderson after she says she denied his advances.

There is no time frame for when the Iowa Civil Rights Commission will issue a final ruling on the case.

Read the full complaint here.

The Calhoun County Board of Supervisors will decide what to do about the sheriff during their regular meeting on Tuesday. The county attorney tells Channel 13 Anderson never appointed a chief deputy, so there is currently no second-in-command.