Iowa Sheriff Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest for Domestic Abuse

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa sheriff could be out of his job later this month following his arrest over the weekend.

Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson was suspended without pay on Tuesday after being charged with domestic abuse and assault on officers.

According to court documents, ten officers were called to Anderson’s home in Manson on Saturday on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they heard a woman yelling at Anderson to get off of her as he pinned her down on the bed and refused to let her go.

Anderson allegedly refused to comply with police when they asked him to stop. It took three officers nearly ten minutes to put handcuffs on the sheriff. Anderson then allegedly headbutted an officer and the wall, putting a hole in it with his head. With the help of half a dozen officers, Anderson was taken out of the house and put into a patrol car.

During a hearing Tuesday, a judge suspended Anderson without pay and named Deputy Jeff Feldhans as acting sheriff. A hearing to remove Anderson from office will take place April 27.

Calhoun County Attorney Tina Meth Farrington filed the motion stating, “Sheriff Anderson, through his recent actions, has lost the trust and respect of fellow law enforcement and the community at large and cannot effectively carry out his duties as sheriff of Calhoun County.”

This may not be Anderson’s only legal troubles. A former Calhoun County dispatcher’s claims of sexual harassment and retaliation against Anderson and the sheriff’s department are moving forward. The Iowa Civil Rights Commission has reviewed the complaint filed by Tami Swank and determined further investigation is needed.

In the eight page complaint, Swank claims “sexual harassment and retaliation was so common, occurring on an almost daily basis.” Swank says she first reported unsafe and hostile conditions in 2018. The following year, she lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Anderson after she says she denied his advances.

There is no time frame for when the Iowa Civil Rights Commission will issue a final ruling on the case.

Read the full complaint here.