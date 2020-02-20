Iowa State Fair Vendors Facing Fraud, Tax Evasion Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The owners of numerous Iowa State Fair concession stands, including the two-story Diamond Jack’s restaurant, are facing fraud and tax evasion charges.

Husband and wife Lance and Tami Benoit along with Tricia Behlers were charged back in January.

The Benoits each face three counts of tax evasion for being accused of failing to pay more than $10,000 in sales tax each of the last three years. They are also facing four counts of fraud.

Behlers faces an additional fraud charge for being accused of charging sales tax without having a sales tax permit.

The Benoits are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Behlers will be arraigned next week.