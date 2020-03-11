Iowa State Farm House Turns 160 With Trivia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University’s Farm House Museum will turn 160 years old this year. It was where Iowa State University got started.

“The Farmhouse Museum, well it’s now a museum, but the farmhouse, the first building on campus it was built in 1860,” said Lilah Anderson, who is the Educator of Visual Literacy and Learning at ISU University Museums. “So if you can imagine this space were in in the campus was basically farm land around it.”

Iowa State University, was first known as Iowa Agricultural College, and Model Farm.

“Adonijah Welch was the first President of Iowa State University, he was appointed in 1868, he was also one of the first early residents of the Farm House Museum,” said Anderson. “It first offered kind of three main disciplines, three main colleges, there was agriculture, engineering, and home economics.”

The school had a commuter train service on campus around 1900, it was called “The Dinkey,” it ran from campus to downtown Ames.

The Farm House is marking it’s anniversary of 160 years with several events. The first was a trivia contest held there. Several teams of people were set to compete on Iowa State trivia, and details of the past of the Farm House.