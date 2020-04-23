Iowa State Parks Are Open

BOONE, Iowa — While many businesses and schools are closed, Iowa’s State Parks are open. Under orders from the Governor, the campgrounds, restrooms, and park shelters are closed. But there are things which are open.

“Which includes hiking, and picnicking, and fishing and boating, all that’s open,” said Andy Bartlett, Park Manager of Ledges State Park. “Specifically here at Ledges our trails is what we’re really known for, and it’s some really hiking not just for central Iowa but for the state as a whole.”

Trails here had a lot of traffic on Wednesday, as did the low water crossings, where kids waited for passing cars to splash water on them.

Both weekdays weekends, on a sunny day like this Ledges does get fairly busy,” said Bartlett. “But for the most part people are doing good job of dispersing and keeping their group sizes small and keeping distance between each other, we just ask that they continue to do so.”

The Iowa DNR has been planning for the year 2020 for several years, to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Iowa’s State Park System. Bartlett said some events at Ledges have been postponed. The event scheduled for Backbone State Park in northeast Iowa has also been postponed. He added the DNR is still planning to mark the year, once safety concerns are removed, due to the coronavirus.

Bartlett said the lack of campgrounds and restrooms, has left time for other tasks.

“Having things closed like the restroom and the campgrounds, just kind of shifts what we can do to other things that we wouldn’t normally have time to do,” said Bartlett. “So a lot of resource management work has been done this year, we burned a good amount of native prairie in areas that we wouldn’t have gotten done.”