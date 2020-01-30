Iowa State Patrol Now Using Drones to Document Crash Scenes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Patrol has added a new fleet of drones ... but before you ask the question, here's their answer:

"We will not be using them for traffic enforcement. Ever."

On Wednesday the State Patrol unveiled the nine new drones that they are deploying across the state. The drones will be used purely for investigative purposes. They'll be launched at crash and crime scenes and used to quickly and efficiently gather measurements and photograph the area beneath them.

Troopers say the drones will allow them to document a scene much faster, meaning less time spent parked along the side of busy highways.