Iowa State to Close All-Female Dorm, Oak Elm Hall

AMES, Iowa– Last week Iowa State University announced it will be closing the all-women dorm, Oak Elm Hall due to a high number of vacancies and budget cuts.

Oak Elm Hall can hold over 400 students and currently has 60 vacancies. The Department of Residence at ISU projected that number to grow going into the fall. Closing Oak Elms would save the university around $750,000.

They say this only reflects the ebbs and flows of student enrollment. Closing this dorm can help them use their resources in other areas.

“Just looking at our space and figuring out what our students want, what type of housing will serve them well and then regroup,” Communications Manager in the Department of Housing, Brittney Rutherford said.

The director for residence halls has been meeting with students every Thursday night to talk about the future of housing at ISU. Rutherford says they plan on reopening Oak Elm in the future. A research analyst in the department of residence at ISU said living on campus leads to higher GPA’s and graduation rates. So the focus right now is learning what students want to see in dorms.

“Maybe a den space needs to be a meditation room or a game space or the types of amenities that students need that contribute to their success at Iowa State,” Rutherford said.

All students and staff from Oak Elm have been successfully assigned to other residence options going into the fall semester.

The Oak Elm dining hall, Conversations, will still be open.

In replacing Oak Elm they’ve dedicated a section of Helzer Hall to being an all-female community.

There will be a Spring celebration to honor current and past residents of Oak Elm.