Iowa State University Holds Virtual Graduation Ceremony

AMES, Iowa — As students at Iowa State University finished up their semester online, the graduating seniors didn’t have to rely on Spotify to play “Pomp and Circumstance.”

On Saturday, Iowa State had a virtual commencement ceremony.

“This is a historic graduating class and to let them graduate with no hurrah at all … unacceptable,” Iowa State University Associate Vice President for Enrollment Laura Doering said.

Iowa State University set up the stage at Stephens Auditorium as they would have if graduating students were to walk across.

Then they recorded each component of the ceremony for each individual college.

Doering said it took more than a month to put together, but it was worth it to create a well-produced virtual ceremony.

Doering said the graduating class of 2020 is resilient by having had fewer drops of single courses or withdrawals than any other class.

Their resilience is reflected in some of the student’s attitudes about graduation.

“I did a lot of my lasts without knowing that they were my lasts, but it’s still cool to be a college graduate and it doesn’t take away from the accomplishment,” Undergraduate Class of 2020 Alumnus Ben Olson said.

“I wish that we were actually able to walk across the stage, but it’s still nice feeling honored for all of our accomplishments that we’ve had over the last four years and I’m really grateful for all of that and all of the friends I’ve met and just everything about Iowa State,” Undergraduate Class of 2020 Alumnus Annebeth Ahrenholz said.