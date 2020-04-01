Iowa Teacher Helps Homeschool Students in Neighborhood While Districts Are Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa – An Iowa teacher is homeschooling children in her neighborhood as schools remain closed.

Lisa Smith is an art teacher in the Indianola Community School District and decided to help neighbors out while the schools are closed.

“Since I can’t go to work, I just felt like I needed to. Teachers all like to help people so I just immediately reached out. I love teaching kids,” Smith said.

Smith said it’s important to keep a schedule when teaching students from home.

“We kind of scrunch things in and really compact it. We don’t have breaks. We have a lunch break for a half hour, but the kids really work hard to get their subject done, so I just think that it is possible to squish things,” Smith said.

Smith uses worksheets the students' teachers provide and guidance from Iowa Core to keep them on track so they don’t fall behind.

The Iowa Department of Education also has tools parents can use when teaching children from home.