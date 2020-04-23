Iowa Unemployment Claims Increase by Nearly 28,000

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state were released by Iowa Workforce Development Thursday morning.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of April 12 through April 18. The number of new claims is lower than the previous week, but the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims continues to grow.

IWD says 27,912 claims were filed, compared to 46,356 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims climbed to 151,846 from the previous week’s 127,819.

Unemployment benefits totaling $48,091,551.28 were paid out for last week. That is a more than $10,000,000 increase from the April 5 through April 11 period.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (5,143)

Health Care & Social Assistance (3,985)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (3,817)

Retail Trade (3,307)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,606)

IWD says it has paid $169,633,800 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims to 253,557 Iowans. Benefits totaling $6,320,718 from the Pandemic Undempooymant Assistance program were also paid to 13,152 Iowans.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.