Iowa Veteran Without Family Honored in Burial Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- Dozens of people came together Thursday to honor a veteran they did not know.

Charles Koch was laid to rest Thursday morning at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Koch was a Navy veteran of Vietnam. He died last Friday at the age of 76.

Koch had no children and lost his long-term partner shortly after moving into the Iowa Veterans Home.

Volunteers wanted to make sure he received a hero's goodbye.

“Today's event was very heartwarming, very inspiring, and nobody has to die alone,” said Karen Bandy of Prairie Rose Care.

Ride Captain for the Patriot Guard, Terry Mitchell, said, “It’s wonderful that a man like this didn’t have to be laid to rest alone, hat people did come out and honor his service.”

The Patriot Guard says they will take part in veterans events whenever they are called.