 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Iowa Woman Dies from COVID-19 Just Days Before Her 106th Birthday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dorothy Thompson spent 105 years bringing joy into the life of family and friends. But just days before what would have been her 106th birthday, Dorothy died due to COVID-19.

“The last time I talked to her I said: ‘Grandma you gotta beat this,'” says Dorothy’s granddaughter, Val Thompson, “She said ‘I’m gonna try’ – and I know she did she tried really hard.”

Val said goodbye to her grandmother via Skype, unable to be by her bedside. Dorothy was a resident at Trinity Center in Des Moines. More than 70 staff and residents of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Val says she will always remember her childhood on her grandparents’ farm, her grandmother’s award-winning recipes and the strawberries fresh from her garden.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News