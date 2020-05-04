Iowa Woman Dies from COVID-19 Just Days Before Her 106th Birthday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dorothy Thompson spent 105 years bringing joy into the life of family and friends. But just days before what would have been her 106th birthday, Dorothy died due to COVID-19.

“The last time I talked to her I said: ‘Grandma you gotta beat this,'” says Dorothy’s granddaughter, Val Thompson, “She said ‘I’m gonna try’ – and I know she did she tried really hard.”

Val said goodbye to her grandmother via Skype, unable to be by her bedside. Dorothy was a resident at Trinity Center in Des Moines. More than 70 staff and residents of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Val says she will always remember her childhood on her grandparents’ farm, her grandmother’s award-winning recipes and the strawberries fresh from her garden.