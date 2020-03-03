Iowa Women Arrested by FBI in Multi-Million Dollar International Fraud Case

WASHINGTON – MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau’s headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Three central Iowa women are accused of being part of a more than $4 million international fraud scheme.

Jennifer Sterk of Pella, Marilyn Sterk of Otley, and Teresa Sterk Vanballe of Knoxville were arrested by the FBI Friday. They each face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to a federal grand jury indictment, the scheme started in 2014. Officials say the Sterks conspired with a man from Maryland and another in India, plus a network of co-conspirators that were not named.

Investigators say the group sought to steal as much money as possible by selling worthless and unnecessary computer programs and services to unsuspecting victims across the country. The group lured in victims by using pop-up advertisements and internet search results to get the victims to call a bogus technical support company.

The thieves got remote access to the victims’ computers, ran fake diagnostic tests and then convinced them to purchase unnecessary software and services for between $300 and $1,500.

Court documents say the Sterks received between five and 10 percent commission for their services and then wire transferred the rest of the money to India. Federal authorities are now seeking more than $4 million to be forfeited by the defendants in the case.

The Sterks are currently free on bond and scheduled to appear in court in Tennessee next week.