Iowan Stuck at Sea With Hurricane Season Fast Approaching

SINT MAARTEN — What began as the trip of a lifetime now has a Clive native between a rock and a hard place, or rather, between a pandemic and a hurricane.

Ryan Ellison and his girlfriend, Sophie Darsy, met in Europe. They sold everything, bought a 40-foot boat and set off to sail around the world in June of 2018.

In February, they reached the Caribbean country of Sint Maarten, and that’s when the coronavirus pandemic began to shut down the world. With all ports closed, they have been forced to stay anchored offshore, confined to their boat and waiting for the pandemic to pass.

But now hurricane season is fast approaching and they need to move their boat. Sailing to the United States is not an option because Darsy is French and can’t get a proper visa. At this point, their options aren’t good.

“We could sail from where we are now back to Europe. That’s a 3,000 or 4,000 mile journey that could take four to six weeks. So that’s option one. Option two is wait a little while, try to go south to Grenada or Aruba or Curacao and maybe they will open their borders and we could get in there. And I think the last option is really to fly Sophie back to Europe and I single-hand the boat by myself about 500 miles back to the U.S. So, not all great options,” said Ellison.

Ellison and Darsy have plenty of food and supplies but are not allowed to even swim off the back of their boat. They say there are hundreds of other boats offshore in the same predicament.

To follow their journey, visit their YouTube channel Ryan & Sophie Sailing.