Iowans Flocking to Local Meat Locker as Grocery Store Supply Tightens Up

MILO, Iowa — While the pandemic is decreasing hours for companies across the country, a central Iowa business is seeing a boom.

“We have people coming from Ankeny, Ames and Des Moines. At one point, our parking lot was full of all counties. Everything but Warren, which is where we reside. We sold out every day. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and we replenish daily,” said Angie Goering, co-owner of Milo Locker Meats & Grocery.

Goering says they have had to increase their store hours as demand for beef, poultry and pork has increased. Last week they processed 43,000 pounds of beef and pork. Temporary shutdowns of meatpacking plants like Tyson and JBS have hit businesses that rely on corporate-owned meat facilities, but Goering says the Milo Locker buys directly from farmers.

With the meat supply low and the demand high, grocery store chains like Hy-Vee, Price Chopper and Costco began limiting the amount a customer can purchase. Goering says they don’t have that problem and the only limitation is a ten pound limit on ground beef. She says so far the pandemic has made Iowans realize that shopping from a family-owned place like the Milo Locker can have a big impact for everyone.

“We at the locker get it straight from the farmer. They are all local farmers, so people are understanding the traceability of their pork and beef is becoming important. They feel more safe as the fear grows from some of these plants shutting down. When you go to a local locker, you are helping farmers. It’s Iowans helping Iowans,” Goering said.

Milo Locker Meats & Grocery is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a one-hour shutdown from noon to 1 p.m. They are also open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.