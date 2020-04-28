Iowa’s Ride Canceled Over COVID-19 Concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — The inaugural Iowa’s Ride has been canceled due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

Iowa’s Ride was set to debut on July 12 in Dubuque. Cyclists were to travel across the state to Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg, Sheldon and end in Rock Rapids a week later.

Iowa’s Ride Director T.J. Juskiewicz said after evaluating the current situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it would not be “safe nor feasible” to host the ride this year.

“We do greatly appreciate your patience as we explored all possible options and assessed the health risks and the level of stress the event might place on the local health system and emergency services before taking this course of action,” said Juskiewicz.

Juskiewicz said the ride will take a financial hit after losing corporate sponsorship dollars and six months of resources from organizing the event. Iowa’s Ride planned to donate all proceeds to charities in towns hosting the event.

Organizers will extend the deadline to request a refund until May 15, 2020.

Read the full announcement from Iowa’s Ride here.

Iowa’s Ride was scheduled to take place a week before RAGBRAI. Iowa’s Ride was created by RAGBRAI’s former director and staff after they had a falling-out with Gannett, the Des Moines Register’s parent company. RAGBRAI has already canceled this year’s bike ride across Iowa because of the pandemic.