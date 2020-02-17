ISU Industrial Design Students Collaborate with Campus Police to Redesign, Create New Police Gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University Industrial Design students are teaming up with the university's police department to help solve problems and obstacles officers out on the job are faced with every single day when it comes to their equipment.

The collaboration began thanks to proximity. Both the Iowa State University Police Department and the Industrial Design program are housed in the Armory Building on ISU’s campus. Under one roof, it didn't take long for the designers to recognize their help was needed right here.

“I was just naturally curious. It started really good conversations about how things have been done a certain way for a very, very long time and how many people have issues both physical and personal issues with the equipment they have to wear because it hurts their bodies. They wear it day in and day out, and as a designer, a product designer, industrial designer, that's what we look for. That's a great opportunity to have an intervention with current products and make some improvements,” Dan Neubauer, assistant teaching professor of industrial design at Iowa State University said.

After hearing about some of the various problems officers are dealing with on a daily basis, like lack of storage in officer vehicles and bulky load-bearing vests, the industrial design students quickly got to work with product development.

Since the project began during the Spring of 2019 semester, students have created a number of different items that improve function and comfort. One of those items is the duty belt. It can weigh up to 20 pounds, but it’s also a pain to take on and off throughout shifts to use the restroom.

Students created a product that fixes that, and even though it's only a prototype, some Cyclone officers wear it regularly.

“What these students produce is unbelievable. It is professional. Many of these products could be put into place today with a few minor tweaks and so it helps us recognize them, not just as students per se, but as these individuals who are really having an impact on the community,” Anthony Greiter, community outreach specialist for the ISU Police Department said.