Jewell Citizens Plan to Reopen Grocery Store

JEWELL, Iowa — Since the grocery store closed in Jewell last December, people have been working to get the doors open again. They’ve been raising money behind the scenes, and they’ve found a fund raiser the locals really like.

“Two weeks go and we had cars lined up for blocks long to shop and donate money for the store,” said Rick Young, a Jewell resident, and Hamilton County Supervisor. “I was raised all my life here, and I’ve never been so proud to be a part of a community to see those people that come out.”

Easter Sunday cars and people came for a grab and go lunch at the store’s parking lot. Last week they came again, and raised $15,000 in a few hours.

“We have a lot of elderly people in town and they don’t like leave town especially right now,” said Mischell Hardy, who serves on the store committee, and runs a business in Jewell. “They don’t wanna go to story city or Ames or anywhere else, because there’s no place to get groceries locally.”

The community plans to raise $220,000 to purchase the property and reopen the store. The community would run the store like a co-op. This is not the first time this type of business has been run in Jewell. The local farm and hardware store was possibly closing 20 years ago, when the community came together to buy that store. It’s still in operation.

“The community members again got together and put some money up and bought it and they run it as a cooperative and they have a manager and its been a very successful venture over 20 years,” said Young.

Another grab and go meal will happen Sunday at 11 until the food runs out. They hope to reopen the store maybe by Memorial Day Weekend.