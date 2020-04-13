Johnston School District Offering Free Meal Bundles for All Students

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Community School District is giving away free meal bundles for every student.

“To practice our social distancing and to help keep the community safe, we have been coming out on Mondays to provide a meal bundle of five breakfasts and five lunches for each child that comes out with their families,” said district nutrition director LaRae Doll.

Families can drive up to any of the three site locations, pop their trunks and receive their grab-n-go meals.

Site locations are as follows:

Sterling Point Apartment Complex; 10509 Dorset Dr, Johnston

Meredith Dr Reform Church; 5126 Meredith Dr, Des Moines (North parking lot across the street from the church)

Chapel Ridge Apartment Complex; 6200 Clark Lane, Johnston

The school district is trying to stick with cold foods such as cereal, sandwiches, and multiple servings of fruits and vegetables. Each student also goes home with about a half gallon of milk.

“It’s been really fun and we’ve been seeing the same families this week so the kids are excited to get out of the house and see us even if they are sitting in the car, they have lots of smiles and they are excited to see some different faces,” said Doll.

Meal bundles will continue for the foreseeable future and Doll says every week she sees more and more families utilizing the service.

For more information the district’s meal bundle plan, click here.