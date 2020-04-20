Johnston Teens Create Organization to Deliver Groceries Free of Charge

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Grocery delivery can be a life-saving service, but as many local delivery slots fill up quickly, elderly folks or those with underlying health conditions are struggling to get their food. Some local teenagers are trying to change that.

“I think it’s kind of neat that we’re just a bunch of high school students who are young teenagers trying to make a difference in our community,” T’s Angel Hands Founder and President Tanner Kenin said.

A group of Johnston high schoolers are shopping for groceries and delivering them free of charge.

“To anyone who is in need, so anyone who is old, anyone who has been laid off their job, or anyone who has an underlying condition,” T’s Angel Hands Vice President Anish Kalimireddy said.

They’ve created an organization called T’s Angel Hands with all the free time they now have since school is online for the rest of the semester.

“That’s kind of where we came up with this idea. We were just sitting around with boredom and nothing to do and I just thought if I have so much time, why not help people who are in need,” Kenin said.

For Kenin, this organization hits close to home.

“I heard of my grandparents’ issues to find groceries and I also have a father who is waiting for a kidney transplant, so I know people who have underlying health conditions and have a lot of issues as well with leaving their house right now to get groceries,” Kenin said.

Since they began on April 2, T’s Angel Hands has ten drivers and has made more than 40 deliveries. Kenin said this is just the beginning.

“We want to help as many people as possible, and our hope is that everyone who should not be leaving their house right now can stay home and stay safe,” Kenin said.

To request a delivery or to help out, go to t-angelhands.com.