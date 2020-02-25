Judge Grants Another Trial Delay in Des Moines Triple Murder Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a mother and her two children in Des Moines back in July of 2019.

According to court records, the triple murder trial of Marvin Escobar-Orellana will now begin on May 11th in Polk County. The judge approved a continuance in the case Friday.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, Grecia Alvarado-Flores, and Ever Mejia-Flores. Investigators say he shot the three after an argument with Flores-Rodriguez in July of 2019.

Though Flores-Rodriguez and Escobar-Orellana lived in the same home, police say they were not romantically involved. Flores-Rodriguez and her children lived in the basement and Escobar-Orellana and his family lived on the main floor.

According to court documents, Escobar-Orellana’s eight-year-old son witnessed the shootings. A judge has approved an agreement for the child to be deposed in a separate room from his father.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Escobar-Orellana is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been living in the U.S. under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had been deported from the U.S. twice before. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

There have already been several delays in the case. The original trial date was set for October of 2019 but was delayed to January of 2020 and then April.