Keeping Kids Safe During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Families are home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the weather is getting warmer. Safety experts remind parents to keep safety measures in mind.

Jessica LaCroix, Safety Store Coordinator at Blank Children’s Hospital, said it’s important to provide supervision, even while parents work from home.

“Supervision is the number one way to prevent injury. Unfortunately, during this outbreak, it is expected to see an increase in preventable injuries among children. We need to be doing all we can to supervise. If both parents are working from home, a simple tip would be to make a schedule or even creating shifts, so while one person is working the other is paying attention to the children,” she said.

As the weather warms up, LaCroix reminds parents to take precautions when they open windows. “It’s important to remember window falls do happen, and the screen that’s in place in most windows is actually very flimsy. It’s meant to keep bugs out, not to keep kids in. Using something as simple as a window safety device could be helpful to prevent those window falls.”

Also, people of all ages need to wear helmets anytime they are riding something with wheels. If you need a helmet or a window safety device, you can get one from the Safety Store. With visitor restrictions at the hospital, call first for curbside delivery. You can reach the Blank Children’s Hospital Safety Store team by calling 515-241-6706.

If a child does get hurt or sick, LaCroix said you should still seek medical care like you normally would, with one extra step. “The best thing you can do is call ahead first. Your doctor or your nurse can decide if an in-person visit is necessary. If that in-person visit is necessary, they are doing all they can to separate the healthy and the sick by specifically choosing when, how, and where to take care of the healthy to prevent exposure to the coronavirus,” said LaCroix.