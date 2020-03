KNOXVILLE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to located a girl reported missing out of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department posted to its Facebook page Thursday about Graicee Comer. Police say she didn’t come home after school on Wednesday.

They don’t believe any foul play is involved but are hoping to reunite her with her parents as soon as possible.

If you have any information on Graicee’s location please contact the Knoxville Police Department at 641-828-0554.