Life-Long Love Story: Iowa Couple Celebrates 80 Years of Marriage

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- It’s a love that truly stands the test of time. This Valentine's Day, Warren and Arline Snell are celebrating their life together and one of the longest marriages in the world.

The couple got married at 18 and 19-years-old on February 25th, 1940. Now they are 98 and 99-years-old, only days away from their 80th wedding anniversary, and are still more in love than ever.

"We always have a kiss goodnight," Warren Snell said.

Warren says thinking back to their wedding day it seems almost a lifetime ago.

"I hardly know these people,” Arline said looking at one of their wedding photos.

“Yeah, that's what I was going to say. I've even got hair,” Warren said.

The beginning of their love story is quintessential Iowa . It started during a Webster City High School 4-H outing at the local roller skating rink.

"I thought I'd ask her to skate with me so we did and I kind of liked the way she fit in my arms,” Warren said. For Arline, it took a little bit more convincing.

"I guess she was a little reluctant. She really didn't want to marry a farmer,” Warren said.

"But love overcomes,” Arline replied.

That love got the husband and wife through tough times when money was tight, allowed them to travel the world, and raise a family with two children now in their 70s, three grandkids, and five great-grandkids. These are goals they both set out in life to accomplish together.

"Do you have any advice for those about to get married or engaged? I mean you guys are the experts,” Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore asked.

"We don't feel like experts,” Arline said.

"I think we listen to each other with respect,” Warren said.

“We never really get mad, you know, mad, mad. We might have a little irritation say something but then we drop it. It has never carried any time at all,” Arline said.

"We've always stated to be sure to have a good friend, not only a lover, but a good friend,” Warren said.