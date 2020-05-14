Lifesaving CPR App Debuts in Des Moines Metro’s Western Suburbs

URBANDALE, Iowa — Every second counts when someone is in cardiac arrest. The faster cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be started, the better. The West metro suburbs are hoping a new app can help with that and ultimately save lives.

“The quicker we get people’s hands on somebody’s chest, the better the chances are for survival. In fact, every minute that no CPR is done, there’s a 10 percent less chance of survival. So, the eight-minute response time, that’s 80 percent. So the quicker we get people involved the better and this was an opportunity to do that,” Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt said.

It’s called PulsePoint. It’s an app available to users who are trained in CPR and willing to assist in an emergency. It will notify users if someone is within 1/4 mile, in a public place, and is having a cardiac emergency and may require CPR. It also alerts you to any nearby automated external defibrillator (AED).

At this time, first responders from Clive, Norwalk, Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines have implemented the technology. They are the first in the state to do so.

According to Chief Holt, anyone who downloads the app and receives a notification has no duty to act, but it could be the life-saving difference for someone’s loved one.

“Somebody that’s in a library has a cardiac arrest and you’re also at the library. You might not even know that something is happening until the ambulance shows up and you say “hey what’s going on,” but if you had this app, then you’d be notified. So it’s only within a quarter-mile of your distance and it’s all GPS related. So it’s looking at where you’re at in relationship to the calls, not alerting you to all the calls,” Holt said. “I would think it’s going to be rare that you get that [notification], you have to be in the right spot at the right time, but that’s the recipe for survival is being in the right spot at the right time.”

Right now because of COVID-19 a lot of CPR training, including at the Urbandale Fire Department, is suspended. This is just another tool for those who are already certified to help others.

Both PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED apps are available to be downloaded

from the Apple and Play Stores, www.pulsepoint.org/download/ and also may be

found at https://www.urbandale.org/962/PulsePoint