Local Author Gains National Attention for Latest Novel

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local author is getting a lot of national attention.

The debut novel by Tracey Garvis Graves spent nine weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. And her latest novel, "The Girl He Used to Know" is Target's January book club pick. Oprah Magazine also listed as one of the best novels of 2019.

Since her first novel was released in 2012, Garvis Graves has been able to focus on writing full time. She also says the publishing world has changed a lot since then.

You can find more about her work at traceygarvisgraves.com.