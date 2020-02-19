Local Boy Scouts Aren’t Affected by Boy Scouts of America Bankruptcy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Tuesday, due to hundreds of sexual misconduct lawsuits, Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The bankruptcy petition listed the Boy Scouts' assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, and its liabilities at $500 million to $1 billion.

By going to bankruptcy court, the Scouts can put those lawsuits on hold but ultimately they could be forced to sell some of their property holdings, such as campgrounds and hiking trails. Locally, Mid Iowa Council said bankruptcy won’t affect its local scouts and troops at all.

“Mid Iowa Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, our district and council events and other scouting adventures that are 10,600 young people experience every day and our countless service projects are taking place as usual,” Scout Executive, Matt Hill said.

Hill expressed the Mid Iowa Council Boys Scouts, which handles the finances, programming and administrative support to local units and individual scouts across 27 counties in central and southern Iowa, is a separate and distinct entity from the national organization.

Though nationally Boy Scouts has seen a vast decline in membership within the last few decades, Hill said the Mid Iowa Council has grown within the last couple years, serving close to 11,000 scouts with 2,900 volunteer leaders.

Mid Iowa Council also has no open or pending sexual misconduct cases. However, due to national problems, it has put strict protocols in place to maintain a safe environment for scouts

Hill said they require mandatory criminal background checks, reports on substance abuse and youth protection training for all leaders. There also must be at least two adults present at all times when working with children

According to Hill, the Mid Iowa Council is dedicated to giving members the best experience while helping them gain civic responsibility, build character development, and an appreciation for the outdoors.

“We have a vibrant board of directors that are committed to make sure our scouts receive not only a first-class program, but a safe and quality program as well,” Hill said.