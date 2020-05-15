Local Colleges Preparing Students for Virtual Job Market

DES MOINES, Iowa– Working from home has become the new norm and many companies have been strictly conducting interviews online during the pandemic. Local colleges have been preparing graduating students for this competitive virtual job market.

“Employers are looking for those skills that allow a person to be very self motivated,” Director of Drake University’s Professional and Career Development Services said. “So they’re looking for people who have strong communication skills that have the ability to be able to communicate from a remote place, and to collaborate, even though they might not be in the same room as the person that they’re collaborating with.”

Drake University has been working with alumni and local businesses and corporations to provide weekly webinars for students on how to work effectively remotely. Tips Drake’s career development office have been giving to students about virtual interviews include having a professional background that’s not distracting, to conduct the interview in a quiet space and dress professionally.

Career consultants also advise job seekers to prepare answers that let’s hiring managers know you have the skills for the job.

“You really have to make sure that your response addresses something that comes across as a need in the job posting. So the situation shows that, “this is something that could happen at your company and this is how I could successfully handle it’,”Owner of Thrive Consulting, Debbie Marshall said.