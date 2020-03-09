Local Organization Builds ‘Period Packets’ for Women in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- For International Women’s Day, one organization is making sure local women are covered by putting together "period packets."

"Seven liners, seven pads, seven tampons, a nice note, a soap bar," Give Grace Give Hope Co-Founder Brenlyn Knutson said as she packed the items into a red plastic bag.

Ten-year-old Brenlyn co-founded the organization Give Grace Give Hope with her mom three years ago. They collect donations of feminine products to give to local schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, they will be putting together nearly 3,000 packets with the help of the community. Brenlyn’s mom says there is a great need for this organization in the community.

"If you can’t afford food, then there is a good likelihood that you can’t afford these products. So the same individuals that need food assistance in any way are probably a good client of ours," Give Grace Give Hope Co-Founder Melissa Knutson said.

If you want to help pack these bags, you can visit The Hall in West Des Moines on Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or donate on their website givegracegivehope.org.