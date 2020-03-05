Local Organization Provides Free Food for Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Many times, when someone is having financial trouble, their pets are the ones that suffer first because they can’t afford pet food.

The Pet Project Midwest is a local non-profit organization that helps keep pets out of the shelters and inside their owner’s homes.

“The organization was started with more of a temporary service, a pantry that we offer assistance to clients. But one of our board members worked for “Meals on Wheels,” went out delivering food to homes. What he came to realize was the people weren’t always eating all the food given to them, they were saving some of it to feed their pets,” The Pet Project Midwest’s Vice President Jamie Angove said.

The organization collects thousands of pounds of food each year as well as monetary donations. One of their biggest annual fundraisers is the “Painters for Pets” live and silent auction.

“Local artists donate art and we are able to auction it off in a really fun way and gather some more resources for The Pet Project Midwest,” Angove said.

Painters for Pets is March 5th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Mainframe Studios at 900 Keo Way.

For more information, you can visit their website at thepetproject.org.