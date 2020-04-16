Local Organization Raising Money for COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund by Bringing Lights to the City

DES MOINES, Iowa — In what may seem like dark times, one local organization wants to show its appreciation for essential workers by making the metro a bit brighter.

Global Shapers is a young professional affiliate of the World Economic Forum whose mission is to make a global impact in local communities.

For a $5 donation to the Greater Des Moines’ COVID 19 Disaster Recovery Fund, Global Shapers will be dropping off luminaries to residents in the metro to light at 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

This local group said it wanted to contribute to pandemic relief by thinking outside of the box and bringing new ideas to the table.

“Someone was great at press releases, someone’s great at marketing and making up meeting materials, another person’s great at just helping out organize people and get all those contacts, Global Shapers’ Vice Curator, Carter Yerkes said. “Because of all of our different skill sets and our ability to move quickly and act quickly, we’re able to put something together in two weeks and hopefully raise a lot of money for a good cause.”

Yerkes said Global Shapers organized Des Moines Lights Up For Essential Workers in hopes of bringing a cool visual to the city while also raising money for a good cause.

“COVID-19, is a global issue, it’s all across the world, but it’s also a local issue. And even though we don’t have any stay at home orders here in Des Moines, I think it’s important that we all do our part, and that we make sure that we stop this disease quickly and efficiently,” Yerkes said.

If you want to donate and receive a luminary like this one you can email Global Shapers at globalshapersdsm@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.