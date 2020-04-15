Local Woman Makes Free Face Masks for Community

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One question many people have right now is where they can find face masks. A West Des Moines woman who is making that search easier for those in her community.

“This is my sewing spot; it’s located in my bedroom,” West Des Moines resident Katie Herting said.

These days Herting spends a lot of her free time snipping and sewing.

“It started because I was sewing masks for me and my family, and then my extended family, and then some co-workers,” Herting said.

She quickly realized how many more people in her community needed masks.

“I just thought I don’t think people have sewers in their family or know sewers that can get masks so I figured why not, I’ll just put a box out there and see if people need them and if they don’t I’ll take it back but they have needed them,” Herting said.

Ever since the CDC recommended that people should wear masks in areas where social distancing is hard.

“The public health philosophy is really making sure that your community stays safe and you can be as healthy as possible and so by protecting yourself you’re also protecting others especially with this… a lot of unknowns going on out there,” Herting said.

But Herting knows for certain that she is going to continue making masks, with a little bit of help.

“I made 95 masks this weekend and I put the last of them out last night. So, they went in about two days so I am working on replenishing that box, so any sort of donations either fabric, 100% cotton works best, and elastic would be great too,” Herting said.

To give a financial donation go to her gofundme page.

The box is in front of the Herting’s house at 6137 Pommel Place, West Des Moines, every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.