Lovebirds Tie the Knot in Their 80s, Calling it the Next Chapter in Life

DES MOINES, Iowa – A retired couple is about to tie the knot in their second act of life.

Eighty-four-year-old Larry Card and 85-year-old Nan Seay Brooks met at Valley View Village in Des Moines over a year ago.

Brooks said, “We play bingo together, we eat together and we just enjoy each other’s company and, of course, he teases me and I pick on him.”

The two quickly became an item when Brooks moved into the assisted living facility.

“She was very friendly, laughed a lot and smiled, of course. She was just, I don’t know, the chemistry was just there,” Card said.

Card and Brooks both had marriages before meeting each other and never thought they’d find love once more.

“I didn’t think I was ever going to meet anyone and here we are today,” Card said.

There was no formal proposal, but the two knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

“I think you’ve just got to follow your heart. I mean, I didn’t think this would happen. Opportunities came up and that was great,” Card said.

All their children are ecstatic to see their parents happy again.

Larry’s son Stu Card said, “It’s great. He gave me everything in the world and for her they are just great together. They’re adorable and they brighten the whole place up.”

The two plan to wed in the chapel at Valley View Village on Saturday and are expecting around 100 people to attend. They will move in together after the wedding.