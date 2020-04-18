LULAC Plans Boycott With Food Processing Plant Concerns Under Microscope

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s Latino leaders say enough is enough.

“These plants are ticking time bombs for communities, as you’ve noticed,” said League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa Political Director Joe Henry.

LULAC Iowa is setting their sites on meat processing plants, which employ many from the Latino community. They are calling on Iowa to stand with them in a boycott. “This is not rocket science. It needs to happen now. The safety and health of the workers needs to be in front of the profits. Profits have to be on the back burner. If that doesn’t happen, total chaos,” said Henry.

An outbreak at the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction has seen 148 positive cases and two deaths. An unknown number have been infected at the Tyson plant in Waterloo, but Black Hawk County leaders believe a majority of the county’s 138 cases are from the plant. On Friday, Tyson confirmed an unknown number of cases at their Perry location, but LULAC says that number is anywhere between ten and 20. “These meat packing plants are the biggest employer in many of these Iowa communities,” Henry said.

Tyson claims they have been mandating masks for employees for over a month, checking employees’ temperatures daily and have installed dividers between employees that work close together. Henry said, “Clearly that is not enough and we know why. It is the speed of the work and lack of separation of the workers. Workers cannot wear masks and work at the same time if the speed of work is so high.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed that the state should be doing more to help the Latino community during the pandemic. “We are working with the Department of Human Rights and contracting to translate press releases and summary of data into several different languages,” said Reynolds.

Now, the large outbreaks at food processing plants could lead to more danger. Henry said, “It’s going to put a lot of pressure on the health care facilities in different areas. We are going to have more health care workers get infected, too.”

With damage already done, LULAC says it is an issue all Iowans and all Americans need to pay attention to. “Sometimes you have to make a few sacrifices. It’s very important, but clearly with this one it has an impact on the health of all Americans.”

Black Hawk County officials have urged Tyson to shut down the Waterloo plant, but only the Columbus Junction site has closed. LULAC Iowa plans to release more details about the boycott on Monday.