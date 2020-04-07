Madison County Barn Destroyed in Fire

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A barn near Earlham is being called a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning.

It happened at 1618 Green Valley Trail around 9:00 a.m.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire. The barn was engulfed in flames when crews got there, and the fire had started spreading to another nearby structure.

“We were more focused on preventing the spread than focused on the actual fire itself because it was pretty much on the ground when we got here,” said Earlham Fire Chief Shawn Boyle.

Initial reports indicated there were sounds of explosions coming from the barn but that turned out to be tires popping due to the flames and heat.

A couple of antique cars and tractors were also destroyed in the fire.