Man Arrested After Alleged Threat Against Waukee High School

WAUKEE, Iowa — An Ankeny man is behind bars in Dallas County after allegedly threatening Waukee High School via email.

Issac Holtz faces a felony count of threat of terrorism. He was arrested Sunday afternoon and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Waukee High School principal Cary Justmann sent a note to students, staff, and families in the district saying they were made aware of a threat Sunday. The district contacted law enforcement and officers were able to take Holtz into custody.

They do not believe there is any additional threat to the safety or security of staff or students.

All classes and extracurricular activities are going on as scheduled.

The case is still under investigation.