Man Injured After Being Struck by Minivan in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a minivan on Monday.

It happened at 10th and University around 6:21 p.m. According to the Des Moines Police Department, when officers arrived they found 56-year-old Mark Wheeler suffering from multiple injuries.

It appears he was crossing University Ave. to the south, when a minivan traveling eastbound struck him.

Although he is in serious condition, he’s expected to survive.

The driver of the minivan, 42-year-old Ericka McConnell, was not hurt.

Speed is not considered to be a contributing factor, though distracted driving and impairment have not yet been ruled out. The crash remains under investigation.

41.600434 -93.630568