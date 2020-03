DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is injured after a shooting between two vehicles in Des Moines on Sunday.

The shooting rolled through a neighborhood in the 1400 block of Clark around 3:30 p.m. Police said the shooting was not related to any address in the neighborhood.

Afterward, a 30-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Des Moines police detectives are investigating the shooting.