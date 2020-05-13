Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Marshalltown early Wednesday morning.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper tells WHO 13 the incident happened in the 600 block of Summit Street around 4:20 a.m. Officers were called to the area on a disturbance.

The circumstances of what led to the shooting have not been released, but Chief Tupper says an adult male was shot by a Marshalltown police officer. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment and his current condition is not known, but Tupper said his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and Chief Tupper expects to release more information on the shooting later Wednesday.