Man Robbed After Trying to Buy Cell Phone Through ‘Let Go’ App

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating another robbery they say is related to an app used to buy and sell items.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the victim contacted the suspect about buying a cell phone through the “Let Go” app and they agreed to meet at a residence in the 1100 block of Filmore St. around 9:45 Monday night.

After a suspect made contact with the victim, another suspect came up behind him and pressed a silver gun to the victim’s head.

The suspects, described as two black male juveniles, took cash from the victim and ran away. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Police urge people who are using apps to sell or buy items to set up transactions in a public place for safety. Des Moines police have been investigating similar cases involving the sale of shoes on apps that resulted in robberies as well as robberies stemming from dating app meet-ups.