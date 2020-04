DES MOINES, Iowa – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the buttocks in Des Moines on Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of E. 17th Street around 2:15 p.m. However, police say the victim waited a while to call police after he was shot. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are now searching for two young male suspects.

