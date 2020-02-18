Man Shot Multiple Times on Des Moines’ North Side

Police investigate shooting in 1200 block of Euclid Ave. on February 18, 2020. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Tuesday in the 1200 block of Euclid Ave.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says it happened around noon.

Witnesses say two vehicles were heading westbound when one pulled off into a driveway and the other stopped in the road and a passenger got out and began shooting at the silver vehicle in the driveway.

Police say they don’t know a motive for sure and are examining whether it was road rage or there was a pre-existing relationship between the vehicles’ occupants.

The 20-year-old male in the silver car was struck several times in the leg with gunfire but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He is being treated at a Des Moines hospital.

Police say there were several witnesses but they received conflicting information about the vehicle the shooter got out of.