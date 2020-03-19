Marshalltown Community Schools Will Pay Hourly Employees While Closed

Marshalltown, Iowa – Marshalltown Community Schools adopted a resolution that will pay hourly employees in the district while its closed.

Employees include paraeducators, 10-month secretaries, bus drivers, bus monitors and food service employees.

The district is closed through April 10th due to the spread of the coronavirus.

District Superintendent Dr. Theron Schutte said, “This is the absolute right decision for our valued employees during these extremely difficult and challenging times. I’m confident that we can find safe and meaningful work for our employees during this time of closure in order to keep our district moving in a positive direction.”

The press release states : Employees will receive their regular pay and benefits contingent upon being available for assignment during this unprecedented school closure, which is currently set to end April 10, 2020.

To see the full resolution, click here.