Meals That Matter Helps Cancer Patients During COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – We know nutritious meals are important, especially when you are going through treatment for cancer. A new program is making sure patients have healthy meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals That Matter recently launched at John Stoddard Cancer Center. It’s to help support patients and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers nutritionally balanced and ready-made meals for patients and caregivers at no cost to them.

The meals are nutritiously dense and include two to three servings of fruits and vegetables, a source of protein, and a whole grain with each meal. John Stoddard Cancer Center Director Dr. Andrew Nish said, “Recovering from cancer treatment, both during and after, nutrition is incredibly important. It decreases the side effects of cancer treatment. It increases a patient’s feeling of wellness during cancer treatment and after cancer treatment, and it’s just so important from a micro nutrient level to our patients so they can recover, and that their normal cells can recover from chemotherapy or radiation therapy that they’re receiving.”

Dr. Nish said the COVID-19 pandemic was the springboard to launch the program because they want patients to avoid the grocery story and other outings as much as possible. “There’s also the economic ramifications. A lot of our cancer patients don’t have extra money. And so, from an economic standpoint and a practical standpoint of keeping them isolated, we felt it was the perfect time to offer these meals,” he said.

The program currently serves 150 meals per week. The meals are available twice a week for for patients visiting Stoddard for chemotherapy and radiation treatments and for patients being discharged from the Powell 3 inpatient unit.

Donors make the program possible. You can make a donation at (515) 241-6304 or visit unitypoint.org/donate.