MedPharm Iowa Pushes for Increase in THC Limits for Medical Cannabis Program

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The board that oversees Iowa’s medical cannabis program is again being asked to raise the cap on THC limits for patients.

Representatives from MedPharm Iowa, one of the state's only licensed cannabis manufacturers, asked the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board to more than triple the purchase limits for Iowans. The company says those sales would be tracked by software already used by the Department of Public Health to avoid abuse.

However, the board says it already compromised on limits and it will stay at 4.5 grams per 90 days. The board also denied petitions for ADHD and panic attacks to be two new medical diagnoses added to the medical cannabis program.

“There is nothing in the medical literature to support that. We could find nothing in the references that were given to us by the petitioners. I can even provide you with the document because you could look it up on our website that actually contradicts what they're recommending,” said Dr. Robert Shreck of the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board.

The board plans to meet again in May.