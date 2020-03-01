Meet Des Moines Metro’s 2020 Lucky Leap Day Babies

Molly Anne Ten Haken. Born 11:36 a.m. 7 lbs 0.5 oz. 19.25 inches long

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you believe in luck, these babies have it. The capital city welcomed more than a dozen lucky leap day babies Saturday, according to UnityPoint Health-Des Moines.

The chances of being born on February 29th, a day that only happens once every four years, is rare. There’s less than a one percent chance, or about one in 1,500. But 15 babies who entered this world at UnityPoint Health-Des Moines now share the special birthday.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the high volume of deliveries was rare as well, considering there are no “scheduled” deliveries on Saturdays.

William Darren is one of the “leaplings” born at 7:33 a.m. Saturday morning, weighing 8 lbs. 12 oz.

Molly Anne Ten Haken was born just shortly after at 11:36 a.m. weighing 7 lbs. 0.5 oz. and 19.25 inches long. She was born to parents Zach and Katie Ten Haken.

