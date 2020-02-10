Meet 'Griff II' Drake University's New Live Mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University has announced the lucky dog that will take over live mascot duties when Griff retires at the end of June.

The university says one-year-old English bulldog Griff II, who has the informal name of “George,” has been living with the family of Erin Bell, associate director of marketing and manager of the live mascot program since November of 2019.

Griff II will take over duties on July 1st.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of our live mascot program and welcome Griff II to the Drake community,” said Drake University President Marty Martin. “I am confident that he will spark even greater school spirit and help bring us all closer together, just as Griff has done for years.”

The university says Griff II has a social nature, is playful, intelligent, and has a happy-go-lucky attitude that will serve him well as the new live mascot.

“He's got a big personality that will represent Drake University well,” said Bell. “He is everything we were looking for in finding the best possible successor.”

An inauguration is being planned for August, which will include a changing of the harness ceremony.

Griff II (Courtesy: Drake University)

Griff and Griff II (Courtesy: Drake University)