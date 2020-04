Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Wil Bauer

Photo Courtesy of Wil Bauer

Dennis Murr with his bull Big Dean. (Photo: Jodi Murr Martin)

MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa — Dennis Murr was a local farmer in the Melcher-Dallas area. He passed away at his home on April 4 after suffering a heart attack.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no one was allowed to attend his funeral or visitation. Instead, farmers and friends from the community lined the highway as Murr made his way to his final resting place.

Cindy Bauer and Wil Bauer shared their photos of the touching event.