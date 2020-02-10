Mental Health Evaluation Ordered for Zearing Man Charged with Wife's Murder

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Zearing man accused of stabbing his wife to death back in November will undergo a mental evaluation.

Seventy-year-old Gary Pillman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 62-year-old Betty Pillman.

Court documents filed Friday say all court proceedings in the case on hold pending the results of that evaluation. That includes a pretrial conference that was scheduled for February 17th.

Pillman claims to suffer from a condition that prevents him from understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in his defense.

A neighbor called 911 on November 13th, 2019 after Pillman came to his house and admitted he stabbed his wife and tried to kill himself. His wife’s body was found in the couple’s yard.

Court documents say Gary Pillman admitted to investigators he killed his wife, who had moved out of the home and was living in an apartment on the property because she was having an affair and said she was leaving him.