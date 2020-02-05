MercyOne Adding New Maternity Center in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new maternity center from MercyOne is coming to Des Moines’ western suburbs.

MercyOne announced Wednesday it will open a new maternity center at MercyOne West Des Moines.

The new facility includes a level two neonatal center, which will provide inpatient birth and surgical services. That’s something that parents currently have to travel to downtown Des Moines for.

The center’s nursery will also provide advanced monitoring and clinical services for premature and ill infants.